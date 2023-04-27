Killers Of The Flower Moon's First Footage Promises An Unforgettable And Gruesome Western

CinemaCon 2023 has already spoiled attendees with plenty of gifts this week, but the festivities aren't over yet. Earlier today, fans were treated to some footage from Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," and it's shaping up to be one of his most epic movies yet.

According to Ben Pearson of /Film, who was in attendance for the panel, the trailer opened with a shot of a cabin on a dark and stormy night. Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, who play characters named Ernest and Mollie Burkhart, respectively, are inside the cabin. "You've got nice colored skin," Ernest says to her. "What color would you say that is?" She replies by saying, "My color."

Afterward, the footage cuts to oil blasting out of the ground followed by DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro's characters talking about how much they like money. They feel that the oil on the Osage Nation's land should be theirs, but what are they willing to do for their own gain? After that, it doesn't take long until things turn deadly as the next scene depicts a man being shot in the dead of night. Jesse Plemons shows up wearing a cowboy hat afterward, revealing that he's been sent down from Washington D.C. to investigate the murders. Later on, DeNiro's character can be seen holding Ernest captive, telling him not to expect any miracles.