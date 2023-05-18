Killers Of The Flower Moon's First Trailer Reunites Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio In The West

No matter how the rest of his career shakes out, Martin Scorsese has cemented his place as one of cinema's defining directors, thanks to his work on both perennial classics like "Goodfellas" and "Taxi Driver," as well as quieter experiments like "After Hours" and "Silence." Given his advanced age and the years he typically spends on each feature, Scorsese's filmography is quite possibly nearing its end. Before he retires, however, Scorsese will make at least one more addition to his formidable body of work with "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Production on the film began all the way back in 2017, but despite this lengthy schedule, "Killers of the Flower Moon" was delayed to 2023 after its release was originally expected at some point in 2022. That said, thanks to the amount of time it's remained in production, there's already a good deal of information available about what viewers can expect from the film. Just like all of his projects through the 2010s, "Killers of the Flower Moon" is based on a book, also titled "Killers of the Flower Moon" by journalist David Grann. As in its non-fiction source material, Scorsese's adaptation will chronicle a series of murders within the borders of the Osage Nation and an investigation into them by the brand new FBI.

Now, with its release finally imminent, co-distributors Paramount Pictures and Apple TV+ have released the first footage of "Killers of The Flower Moon" ahead of its 2023 premiere.