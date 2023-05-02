Peacemaker's New Pet Named After A Huge DC Hero And Needs To Be Made Canon

Contains spoilers for "Peacemaker Tries Hard #1."

Peacemaker is starring in his own DC Black Label limited series, where he just got a perfect dog sidekick who needs to become canon in the DCU.

In the new "Peacemaker Tries Hard" #1 by Kyle Starks, Steve Pugh, Jordie Bellaire, and Becca Carey from DC Comics, Christopher Smith finds himself working alongside Amanda Waller again. Despite finishing his service with Task Force X, he agrees to help in the name of peace (and for Waller to continue paying his bills). But, when the hero arrives at the criminals' hideout, he meets a dog he immediately adores.

While readers have seen Peacemaker befriends animals before, Bruce quickly wins the affection of the former Suicide Squad hero. Christopher Smith ends up keeping the dog and bringing him back home with him. However, the joy is soon ripped from Peacemaker's arms, with the hero immediately being put in a situation where he needs to fight for his new friend's life. And to win his dog back, which he affectionately names Bruce Wayne, he will need to take down one of the most powerful mercenaries in the DC Universe: Deathstroke.