Why The New Doctor Who Is So Symbolically Powerful According To Ncuti Gatwa

"Doctor Who" definitely tends to breach gaps between people and make fans across generations feel seen and heard. After all, the series was intended for all ages and is a gateway program that often allows viewers to take their first big jump into the world of science fiction.

Countless fans can look back fondly on the show's phalanx of companions. Everyone, no matter their age, seems to have a favorite Doctor, a favorite companion, or a season or an episode that resonated with them, especially if you happen to be British.

Thus far, as of press time, 14 different actors and actresses have played The Doctor for the BBC. This includes a returning David Tennant, who will play The Doctor in 2023 (via The Guardian). That same year, a new timelord will be entering the fray. The latest Doctor-to-be — Ncuti Gatwa, formerly of the series "Sex Education" — has begun to tell the world what he thinks of the Doctor's place in the annals of pop culture. Here's why he believes that the show's symbolism can move its own sort of mountains.