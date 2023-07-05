Marvel's New Venom Should Be Spider-Verse's Next Biggest Hero

Contains spoilers for "Extreme Venomverse" #4 by Marvel Comics

In its continued look across different timelines featuring Venoms of all types, Marvel Comics has introduced a new magical symbiote hero, Necroko, who deserves a shot at being the next big hero from the Spider-Verse.

In this week's "Extreme Venomverse" #4, part of an event that will introduce several new symbiote heroes and villains, Marvel Comics is shining the spotlight on Ellie Ellison. The young schoolgirl might look innocent at first, with a large bow tie in her hair and anxiety about having a crush on her classmate. But, when transformed, Ellie becomes something entirely different. A pink-haired symbiote who is part "Sailor Moon," part Venom, and all bite, Necroko's design, powers, and story make the character a worthy addition to the Spider-Verse.

While Ellie just made her debut in the manga-inspired story from Alyssa Wong ("Deadpool) and Ken Niimura ("I Kill Giants"), Marvel Comics would be wise to continue Necroko's story in the comics, as her debut shows she has a real chance at becoming something special for the publisher. At the very least, it would be a major mistake if Necroko was just a one-and-done character for the "Extreme Venomverse" event.