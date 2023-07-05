Marvel's New Venom Should Be Spider-Verse's Next Biggest Hero
Contains spoilers for "Extreme Venomverse" #4 by Marvel Comics
In its continued look across different timelines featuring Venoms of all types, Marvel Comics has introduced a new magical symbiote hero, Necroko, who deserves a shot at being the next big hero from the Spider-Verse.
In this week's "Extreme Venomverse" #4, part of an event that will introduce several new symbiote heroes and villains, Marvel Comics is shining the spotlight on Ellie Ellison. The young schoolgirl might look innocent at first, with a large bow tie in her hair and anxiety about having a crush on her classmate. But, when transformed, Ellie becomes something entirely different. A pink-haired symbiote who is part "Sailor Moon," part Venom, and all bite, Necroko's design, powers, and story make the character a worthy addition to the Spider-Verse.
While Ellie just made her debut in the manga-inspired story from Alyssa Wong ("Deadpool) and Ken Niimura ("I Kill Giants"), Marvel Comics would be wise to continue Necroko's story in the comics, as her debut shows she has a real chance at becoming something special for the publisher. At the very least, it would be a major mistake if Necroko was just a one-and-done character for the "Extreme Venomverse" event.
Necroko is a welcome addition to Marvel's growing list of symbiotes
In the story "Sparkle and Shine" from "Extreme Venomverse" #4, readers are introduced to Los Angeles-based student Ellie Ellison. She dreams of escaping to a fantasy world where she doesn't have to be scared again. Ellie is deeply anxious about her crush on fellow student Parker Piper, but when it comes to being a symbiote hero, she embraces becoming Necroko.
After a group of aliens attacks her school, Ellie grabs the talking symbiote who takes the shape of the bow tie on her hair, transforming into Necroko, a self-described as a warrior of justice, the city's lethal protector, and judgment and doom for anyone who stands in her way. She puts aside her usual fears and unleashes her darkest form. Ellie's transformation is straight out of "Sailor Moon," as she goes from school girl to a terrifying-looking black, white, and pink symbiote.
As Necroko, Ellie doesn't hold back when it comes to violence. She rips through the aliens, cutting off their arms and slicing through their bodies while using her symbiote bow like a magical wand. When Parker Piper finds herself in the throes of one of the attackers, Necroko saves her by chopping off its head. Ellie successfully fends off the aliens, and when she returns to school the next day, Parker ends up being the first person to defend Necroko when some students call her a monster, telling them she saved her life despite her terrifying appearance.
It's quite a debut for Ellie and Necroko as the story doesn't shy away from its horror elements, which work exceptionally well juxtaposed against the "Sailor Moon"-like symbiote.
How Necroko's story sets up future Marvel appearances
While "Sparkle and Shine" doesn't end with a "to be continued" slug placed in the final panel, there's little question readers deserve to see more of Ellie Ellison and her cute but deadly symbiote form. Plus, the comic actually sets up potential future installments of Necroko's story beautifully. On the story's final page, Ellie meets with Parker Piper, who tells her that after the attack, she returned home and was bit by something, which she jokes is "either the world's smallest vampire or a normal house spider." Obviously, the spider-bite hints at Parker gaining her own spider powers and potentially becoming a spider hero on Ellie's Earth. Ellie even asks her symbiote bow whether they should recruit her to their "Warriors of Justice" team, with the final page showing one of her drawings, featuring Necroko and Parker's web-slinger.
Alyssa Wong and Ken Niimura make an excellent team for the story, as Ellie and Necroko both make an immediate impact as characters you want to learn more about. Everything from their look, powers, personal life, and origin beg for further explanation in future stories. Hopefully, Marvel Comics realizes it has something unique that would appeal to readers of all demographics and ages and give Ellie Ellison a chance to shine in a future story, miniseries, or ongoing title. Yes, the Spider-Verse (and the Venomverse) can be crowded, with many alternate versions of Spider-Man and other spider heroes existing across the Multiverse. However, Necroko feels special and brings something new to the table in her manga-inspired adventures. It would be a shame not to see her and Parker again.
"Extreme Venomverse" #4 by Marvel Comics is in comic book stores and available at online retailers now.