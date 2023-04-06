Marvel's Newest Character Is A Manga And Anime-Inspired Symbiote

Marvel Comics has some experience in the world of manga. In the early 2000s, the publisher introduced the "Marvel Mangaverse," introducing manga-inspired versions of its most popular heroes and villains.

In recent years, Marvel Comics has teamed up with Viz Media for a selection of manga, with the most notable title being "Deadpool: Samurai by Sanshiro Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi." The series' first two volumes featured the Merc with a Mouth going to Tokyo and joining the Avengers Samurai Squad. The series sold well, getting English translations in 2022. Viz Media also released "Marvel Meow," which collected a series of digital comics by Nao Fuji, following Captain Marvel's cat Chewie as she got into hilarious and heartwarming situations with different heroes and villains from the Marvel Universe. Viz Media is also rereleasing the 2003 comic "Wolverine: Snikt!" from Tsutomu Nihei in a new deluxe edition, which tells a tale of Wolverine battling against a robotic uprising in an alternate reality.

Additionally, In the Oscar-nominated animated film, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," Marvel brought Penni Parker from Earth-14512 to the big screen. While her comic counterpart was inspired by different mech series, the film version took even more inspiration from the manga and anime world in her design and mannerisms.