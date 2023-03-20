Marvel Introduces Two New Venoms In The Summer Of Symbiotes

Marvel's "Summer of Symbiotes" is coming later this year, and with it, two new characters are about to be introduced into the mythos of the popular symbiote creatures. In a brand-new solicitation for "Extreme Venomverse" #3, Marvel Comics is revealing Madame Venom and a prehistoric version of Venom will make their comic book debut in a new comic that explores new and familiar sides of the symbiotes.

Marvel Comics has continued to expand the mythos of the symbiotes, with the characters getting a starring role in the "King in Black" event by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, which featured Venom and the Earth's Mightiest Heroes battling the Knull, the God of Symbiotes. Since the conclusion of the 2020-21 event, the symbiote world has dramatically changed, as Dylan Brock has assumed the role of Venom and Eddie Brock has taken Knull's place as the new King in Black in Al Ewing and Bryan Hitch's ongoing series on the symbiote. Meanwhile, Carnage has sought more power than ever before after leaving his usual host Cletus Kasady in Ram V and Francesco Manna's run on the character. Now, Marvel is revealing what's coming next, as the "Summer of Symbiotes" will feature two new characters and the much-anticipated return of a fan-favorite symbiote hero.