The Bear Season 2: Jamie Lee Curtis & Jeremy Allen White's First Meeting Was Quite Unusual

Carmy Berzatto and his kitchen staff managed to return for a second season of "The Bear," delivering another installment that was just as stress-filled and brilliantly put together as the first. Packed with highlights, including Richie finally finding his purpose and cameo encounters that had us savoring every second, an undeniable highlight was enduring the festivities at the Berzatto household prior to Mikey's death. It was the stress-filled gift that kept on giving, boasting guest appearances from John Mulaney, Gillian Jacobs, Sarah Paulson, and Bob Odenkirk, to name a few. However, the true scene-stealer was Jamie Lee Curtis, who brilliantly portrayed Carmy's mother, Donna.

The most significant source of tension in the kitchen, who was emphatically not "okay," became a topic of discussion for the show's lead actor, Jeremy Allen White, when Variety asked him about his scenes with Curtis. As it turns out, their encounter thankfully couldn't have been more different from how they were on screen. "We didn't know each other, but she was so immediately honest, vulnerable, and curious," White said of his new on-screen mother tormented by egg timers. Texts had been sent, and calls had been made prior to their first get-together face-to-face. Thankfully, what followed was a very heartfelt encounter with Curtis, seemingly in full maternal mode.