Ben Mendelsohn 'Broke' The Secret Invasion Cast With Ginuwine (Yes, Really)

You wouldn't necessarily think of Ben Mendelsohn as an R&B type of guy, but his castmates in "Secret Invasion" know differently. In fact, the actor turned out to be something of a practical jokester during the filming of the Disney+ MCU show and became known for terrorizing his co-stars with a very specific jam when they tried to shoot serious scenes. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Samuel L. Jackson described Mendelsohn's affinity for bringing a portable speaker on set and blasting out Ginuwine's "Pony" at highly disorienting moments.

"He walks around with a speaker," Jackson described Mendelsohn's on-set antics. "Imagine you're outdoors, you're doing a big ass gun fight and you're waiting for it to start and all you hear is 'burp, burp burp burp'," he imitated "Pony's" famous synthetizer bass hook. Longtime Mendelsohn aficionado Emilia Clarke revealed similar experiences and noted that he tended to play the song right up until the filming started. It's clear, however, that both actors saw the funny side of Mendelsohn's Ginuwine moments — as did the rest of the cast, who were cracking up at the mere memory. "It's a beautiful, beautiful thing," Clarke said.