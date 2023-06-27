Secret Invasion's Emilia Clarke Claims This Co-Star Is The Best Actor She's Ever Worked With

Emilia Clarke has shared scenes with some big stars in her career so far. Aside from her extended tenure as Daenerys Targaryen in "Game of Thrones," which sat her alongside the likes of Peter Dinklage, Jason Momoa, and Kit Harrington, she's appeared in a number of other prominent movies and shows over the last decade. As Sarah Connor in "Terminator Genisys," she featured with the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Matt Smith, and Jason Clarke. And when she joined the "Star Wars" universe as Qi'ra in 2018's "Solo," she got to play off of Donald Glover, Alden Ehrenreich, Paul Bettany, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

But according to the actor herself, none of those names impressed her quite as much as her "Secret Invasion" co-star Ben Mendelsohn. The two both play alien Skrulls in disguise on Earth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series, which also stars Samuel L. Jackson in his longstanding role as Nick Fury. Mendelsohn's character Talos has featured in a couple of MCU projects in the past, but the Disney+ limited series is the first Marvel outing for Clarke, who plays Talos' daughter G'iah.

If you've seen the show, you'll know that Clarke and Mendelsohn have some great onscreen chemistry as the father-daughter pair. To hear them tell it, that alignment goes back to the immense respect they both have for one another as performers.