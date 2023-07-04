Secret Invasion: Maria Hill's Gross Way To ID Skrulls In Marvel Comics

Skrulls are no strangers to secretly invading the Marvel Universe, but the comic book version of Maria Hill recently figured out a fairly disgusting way to identify the shapeshifting aliens that could prove handy in the live-action adaptation of "Secret Invasion": Kill their blood.

"Secret Invasion" has come to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the live-action series loosely adapting the events of the comic of the same name by Brian Michael Bendis, Leinil Francis Yu, Mark Morales, and Laura Martin. The MCU's version of the secret Skrull takeover began with the shocking death of former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). Her unexpected demise, plus the revelation by the Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) that at least one million Skrulls exist on Earth, has considerably changed the Marvel Universe's landscape.

With the Skrull, Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), leading a charge to infiltrate and take control of the planet's governments through the use of his secret agents, it's never been more important to be able to identify who is truly human. While Fury hasn't figured out a solution to that problem yet, Hill found a smart way to find out who is human and who is not.