The Harrison Ford Stunt Mask From Indiana Jones 5 Is Horrifying Fans

While the mask blended seamlessly within "Dial of Destiny," it just looks bizarre to see someone wearing it when the cameras aren't rolling, and plenty of people have thoughts. Several people compared it to Michael Myers' mask from the "Halloween" movies, and in a more general sense, people just thought it was creepy, like @TD_Craig_, who wrote, "Definitely looks like something from Dawn of the Dead."

Other people had fun with the images, comparing them to other freaky masks throughout pop culture. It does bear an uncanny resemblance to the mask Ryan Gosling's character has to wear at one point in "Drive." Tim Robinson fans will be delighted to see people sharing various gifs from the "Prank Show" sketch of "I Think You Should Leave," which was one of the most difficult to film in Season 2. In the sketch, Tim Robinson's character dresses up like an older man named Karl Havoc to prank people at the mall, but he ends up just standing there, leading to the all-time great line, "I don't even want to be around anymore."

But while it's easy to make fun of the mask, others at least appreciated the use of practical effects in a movie coming out in 2023. One such person was @MisterMark34, writing, "Long proud history of these in movies. I'll take these over CGI any day because at least the brain knows there's a real person in the shot." It's great to see stunt performers continuing to get work in movies of this scale, even if Harrison Ford thinks they could back off every now and then.