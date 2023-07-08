How Many Episodes Are There In Apple TV+'s Hijack?
Tension and thrills come in spades with the newest miniseries to debut on Apple TV+ — "Hijack." The show focuses on everyman hero Sam Nelson (Idris Elba), a business negotiator who finds himself onboard a plane going from Dubai to London that winds up getting (you guessed it) hijacked. Sam takes on the mission to prevent calamity and save the day. The first two episodes of the series debuted on the streaming service on June 28, with new episodes coming out weekly, so viewers may wonder how many episodes are in "Hijack" on Apple TV.
There will be seven episodes of this season of "Hijack." It makes sense given the show's context; the story is told in real-time during a flight from Dubai to London, which comes out to roughly seven hours. With each episode focusing on one hour of the flight, that comes out to seven episodes. The show has been labeled a miniseries, but anything is possible if this first batch of episodes is received well.
Hijack's season finale airs on August 2
Apple TV+ releasing the first two episodes of "Hijack" simultaneously was a smart move. Those two installments perfectly set up what the series will be about and give viewers a good sense of what the remaining five will be about. In those episodes, Sam plays mind games with the hijackers, much to the chagrin of his fellow passengers. What they don't realize initially is that he's attempting to get them to trust him so that he can find a peaceful resolution where everyone makes it out alive. There are bound to be ample twists and turns throughout the remaining episodes, which air weekly until the season finale on August 2.
The first season may have seven episodes, but Idris Elba sounds open to doing more if the right story comes along. In an interview with Variety, the possibility of Season 2 came up, and Elba was game, provided there's a good reason for Sam Nelson to be in another risky situation, especially seeing how he's not a cop. Elba stated, "What would be the acceptable Sam Nelson return? And if I'm honest, I'm not sure. I'd like that, but I just don't want to put him on another hijack. I'm open to that character coming back. I think if people were compelled to like the character, then I'm in."
For now, audiences can see Sam Nelson's journey play out with new episodes of "Hijack" releasing on Apple TV+ every Wednesday.