Hijack: Idris Elba's Everyman Hero Is Exactly What Blockbuster Cinema Must Reclaim

Contains spoilers for the first two episodes of "Hijack."

Some of Idris Elba's best roles are characters that can't be stopped. John Luther, the unarmed lawman and loose cannon, has — since his inception — been relentless, fueled by rage, and essentially become the rage-fueled James Bond everyone always wanted to see Elba play. In "The Suicide Squad," Elba's regular human certainly feels superhuman, considering the pistol-packing Bloodsport's whole reputations rests on challenging Superman. You get the point: Elba characters tend to be OP.

Thanks to the Apple TV+ series "Hijack," that's all about to change. In the seven-part series that spans a flight from Dubai to London, Elba is Sam Nelson, a divorced father heading home only for his trip to hit a snag when armed, dangerous hijackers take it over, with an agenda that has yet to be revealed. The show places Elba in the sort of role that we've not seen him tackle in years, and by doing so, it establishes not just one of the best performances in his career, but also, a new model for why action thrillers need to reclaim their oldest trope — the reserved everyman with nothing to gain and everything to lose.