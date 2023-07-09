The Witcher S3: Why The Colors At The Conclave Ball Mean More Than You Think

"The Witcher" Season 3, Volume 1 only contains five episodes, but it leaves viewers wanting more with its final outing before Volume 2 drops. Episode 5, "The Art of Illusion," includes the Conclave Ball, which is a wonderful set piece to end the latest installment. Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) infiltrate the event to acquire information and discover some shocking details along the way. However, it's easy to get lost in the plot when there are so many gorgeous costumes around.

"The Witcher" costume designer Lucinda Wright spoke with Mashable about designing the clothing for the event, basically summing it up as "I want it to be the Met Gala, it's medieval time." But it was more than just making costumes that looked lovely. It was about creating pieces that helped inform viewers about characters' personalities or powers. For instance, Philippa Eilhart (Cassie Claire) has a lot of feathers topped with sequins in an owl-like design, which makes sense seeing as how she can turn into an owl. Wright explained, "[Philippa] is kind of fluffy but there's a rod of steel in that character...For me, she was trying to be [the Aretuzan sorcerers'] equal if not stronger."

And that same mindset naturally had to go into designing the outfits for the two most important characters of the sequence — Geralt and Yennefer.