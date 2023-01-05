Stephanie Hsu Sort Of Predicted The Success Of Everything Everywhere All At Once

A movie like "Everything Everywhere All at Once" does not come along all that often. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's unpredictable mash-up of surrealism, science fiction, fantasy, and martial arts flicks took just about everyone by utter surprise. IndieWire's David Ehrlich called the film a work of genius, citing the wildly inventive plot, the writing and direction of the Daniels, and the acting as utterly superb.

Though most commentary on the acting rightly homed in on the performance of Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, the whole cast received praise as well. This included Stephanie Hsu, who played Evelyn's daughter Joy. Hsu had already established herself as a solid actor in TV series like "The Path," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens" (via IMDb), but as RogerEbert.com's Marya Gates wrote, "Everything Everywhere" was her real breakout performance.

So yes, Stephanie Hsu is just one of the many people whose contribution made "Everything Everywhere All at Once" into the sensation it is. But as it turns out, Hsu possesses talents other than acting that may have contributed.