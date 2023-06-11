The Flash's Grant Gustin Tried To End The Series Years Before Season 9's Finale

The Arrowverse had a long, agonizing death on The CW, filled with good times and bad. With the ending of "The Flash," the network officially bid farewell to its longstanding superhero universe, and Grant Gustin himself was more than ready to hang up his boots.

"Initially when we all signed on, it was a six-year run that got extended to seven," Gustin told Entertainment Weekly. "I got married [while filming] Season 5. I had a kid during Season 7 — so obviously you start thinking about life changes at that point. Plus, 'Arrow' had ended with Season 8, so I thought, 'Let's end with Season 8.'" While showrunner Greg Berlanti convinced him to suit up again, the "Flash" star made it abundantly clear that Season 9 would be his last. "I just knew it was time for me to step away, have more time with my family, and just enter this next chapter of my life," Gustin said.

Although Gustin knew his time on "The Flash" was over, he couldn't say the same for everyone else. He wasn't sure if The CW would end the show with his exit since people involved wanted to see "The Flash" get to Season 10. Gustin admits he would've questioned his decision to leave if the show continued without him, but thankfully, he avoided that concern, as The CW elected to end "The Flash" with the star's exit.