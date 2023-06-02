Tom Cruise Is Reportedly Taking Dramatic Steps To Boost Dead Reckoning's Box Office Numbers

Tom Cruise has taken on an impossible mission to boost "Dead Reckoning's" box office winnings.

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cruise made it a point to ensure that "Top Gun: Maverick," the long-gestating sequel to Tony Scott's 80s classic, received a theatrical release. Sticking to his guns, Cruise unleashed "Maverick" on Memorial Day weekend 2022 to critical and commercial acclaim, with the sequel emerging as the actor's biggest hit to date thanks to a $1.4 billion cume. Not only did Cruise walk away as the theatrical model's savior, but his second outing as Maverick netted the actor a $100 million payday, per Variety, further solidifying his clout as Hollywood's biggest A-lister.

Now, the actor is set to release "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," the seventh film in his marquee action franchise. Expectations are sky-high for the latest "Mission" outing. After all, the actor has to follow up "Top Gun: Maverick" and an extremely stacked summer lineup. With a budget of nearly $300 million, as per The Hollywood Reporter, "Dead Reckoning Part One" has a long way to go before it can boost profits, which is why every dollar counts.

Unfortunately, Cruise's latest mission is facing an uphill battle thanks to Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer." According to Puck, Cruise is reportedly upset that "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" will lose its IMAX screens to "Oppenheimer" when the biopic hits cinemas on July 21. Cruise's "Dead Reckoning" rushes into cinemas on July 12, giving the actor just over a week to showcase his film in the world's preferred premium format.