Indiana Jones 5 Proves The End Is Nigh For Old-School Movie Star Comebacks

And with one final film, the greatest name in adventure hangs up his hat and the whip for the last time.

The ending of the last "Indiana Jones" film leaves this iconic hero behind with a legacy of snakes, crusades, and (for better or worse) fridges that were nuked against our wishes. No matter where you stand on "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," there's no denying that Harrison Ford does deserve some credit for daring to reprise his role as the original tomb raider. True to his grizzled reputation, Ford gives us the exact kind of goodbye he's been wanting to give.

Great as this moment is, though, Ford's grand finale is also a sharp reminder of a one-mighty quality that we're losing from the big screen — big movies about big characters defined by big screen icons of yesteryear. Sure, there is still Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) from "Mission: Impossible" and John Wick (Keanu Reeves), but after them, the remainder of major on-screen heroes are all comic book figures defined by the character, rather than the actor. Arnold Schwarzenegger recently broke the news that he wouldn't be back as "The Terminator" should any future films get powered up again, and Sylvester Stallone looks like he could potentially be exiting "The Expendables" if the trailer for "The Expendables 4" is anything to go by.

If old-school movie stars are making their final homerun, though, what comes next?