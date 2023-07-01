G.I. Joe: 2 Real Athletes Who Joined The Joes (And 1 Who Joined Cobra)

Sgt. Slaughter burst on the wrestling scene in 1980 as a former Marine, calling his adversaries "maggots" and using more demeaning names to tempt them into matching muscles. While he used his real name, Robert Remus, for six years before that, it was his hard-edged militaristic personality that propelled him to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004. He went head-to-head with legends like Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, The Iron Sheik, and The Ultimate Warrior.

The fictional version of Sgt. Slaughter made his first appearance as a G.I. Joe in the June 1986 issue, "Slaughter." He went on to become the hard-nosed trainer of Joes, pushing them beyond their usual limits and finding how much they can actually handle before they come face-to-face with the worst that Cobra has to offer. His appearance in the comics, the animated series, and the animated film mirrored his wrestling gear, which usually included a tank top and a drill instructor's hat. Furthermore, Slaughter also got to voice himself on the "G.I. Joe" animated projects.

Slaughter became a legendary member of the Joes, someone charged with ensuring the team remained full of only the best of the best. He is known for some of his catchphrases such as "There are two ways out of my command. On your feet like a man or in a ditty bag. An itty... bitty... ditty bag." He also likes to tell his soldiers, "Either we all go home, or nobody goes home." If you can survive him, you're tough enough for the Joe team.