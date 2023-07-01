Black Mirror's Worst Episode (So Far) According To Rotten Tomatoes

As an anthology series, "Black Mirror" can afford to take some big swings. Since none of the episodes connect to each other (outside of a few cheekily placed Easter eggs like that recurring Irma Thomas song), each can afford to take radical departures from the rest. But although that approach has resulted in some of the best — not to mention the most terrifying — television in recent memory, not every episode is a winner. At its best, a "Black Mirror" episode can make you want to chuck your laptop in the bin, throw your phone into the ocean, and retreat to the mountains for a life of hermitage. But when an episode falters, it can come off as a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.

Rotten Tomatoes, the preeminent film aggregation and ratings site, shows us that one episode in particular left critics baffled and unimpressed. That would be Season 2's "The Waldo Moment," in which a man named Jamie (Daniel Rigby), who plays a blue cartoon bear named Waldo, is goaded into running for public office, turning him into a wrench in the gears of U.K. politics. We're no experts on foreign election laws, but the episode never explains why a fictional character like Waldo would be allowed to run for office. Meanwhile, the episode is packed with too many characters, all of whom read as paper-thin, unoriginal critiques of the political system. There's no softer satirical target than politics — the proliferation of "The Daily Show"-style political comedy is proof enough of that — but "The Waldo Moment" swings its misguided jabs with the force of a pool noodle, earning its place at the very bottom of the rankings.