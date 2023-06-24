The Black Mirror Song That Provides A Link Between Several Episodes
Though "Black Mirror" is well-known for including a bevy of Easter eggs throughout its six-season run, some are more subtle than others. While most viewers of the show will have noticed its sly nods to previous episodes (suggesting some have occurred in the same reality), there's actually a song that also connects several episodes of the show.
In Season 1, Episode 2 ("Fifteen Million Merits"), Abi (Jessica Brown Findlay) enters the Hot Shots competition and sings the song "Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)." While it doesn't win her a singing career in her dystopian science fiction reality, the song has become an enduring part of the "Black Mirror" mythology all the same.
"Black Mirror" creator Charlie Brooker explained why the song was first chosen while speaking to The Wrap. "It was originally selected for [the episode] because it was, it has the sound of a timeless haunting classic, yet wouldn't be familiar to most viewers," he explained. "[The] idea was to have the character of Abi sing a song of earnest beauty."
Since then, "Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)" has been featured in three additional episodes. The Season 2 finale, "White Christmas," features the song, as does the Season 3 episode "Men Against Fire," and the chilling Season 4 stunner "Crocodile."
Co-showrunner Annabel Jones explains why they keep using the song
When asked why the song has recurred so many times throughout the series, Annabel Jones, the co-showrunner for "Black Mirror," said that the choice is more nestled in the whims of Charlie Brooker than anything. "He has loved [that song] for a long time," Jones said to The Wrap. She also explained that Brooker "liked the idea of nesting all the episodes together in an artistic universe of sorts."
As we mentioned above, "Black Mirror" is known for laying a sort of connective tissue between many of its episodes. However, what makes this song choice unique even in that regard is that it can cross realities, appearing even in episodes of the show that take place in alternate universes from one another.
"I think it's something we just love and find very emotive," Jones went on. "And it's something that's really worked for us as a motif. And so if we can bring it back in, and it adds to the overall sense of the universe or connection between some of the things that we're talking about, then that's great." With Season 6 of "Black Mirror" out now, fans will have to tune into the five new episodes to see if the song recurs yet again in the series.