The Black Mirror Song That Provides A Link Between Several Episodes

Though "Black Mirror" is well-known for including a bevy of Easter eggs throughout its six-season run, some are more subtle than others. While most viewers of the show will have noticed its sly nods to previous episodes (suggesting some have occurred in the same reality), there's actually a song that also connects several episodes of the show.

In Season 1, Episode 2 ("Fifteen Million Merits"), Abi (Jessica Brown Findlay) enters the Hot Shots competition and sings the song "Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)." While it doesn't win her a singing career in her dystopian science fiction reality, the song has become an enduring part of the "Black Mirror" mythology all the same.

"Black Mirror" creator Charlie Brooker explained why the song was first chosen while speaking to The Wrap. "It was originally selected for [the episode] because it was, it has the sound of a timeless haunting classic, yet wouldn't be familiar to most viewers," he explained. "[The] idea was to have the character of Abi sing a song of earnest beauty."

Since then, "Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)" has been featured in three additional episodes. The Season 2 finale, "White Christmas," features the song, as does the Season 3 episode "Men Against Fire," and the chilling Season 4 stunner "Crocodile."