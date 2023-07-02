Why The CGI In Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Left So Many Fans Disappointed

The "Indiana Jones" franchise has returned with its fifth and potentially final installment, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." The new film is, notably, the first in the series' history not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, who stepped aside this time around to let "Logan" and "Ford v. Ferrari" filmmaker James Mangold sit in the director's chair. Despite Spielberg's absence, "The Dial of Destiny" does feature the return of Harrison Ford, who reprises his role as the franchise's eponymous archeologist opposite several newcomers, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and Toby Jones.

In the weeks since it made its premiere at the Cannes International Film Festival, the movie has inspired plenty of passionate responses. Now that it's playing in theaters nationwide, the conversations surrounding it have only intensified, too. Indeed, while the film has so far been received fairly positively, many longtime "Indiana Jones" fans have taken to social media to explain why they were let down by the visual effects and CGI featured throughout "The Dial of Destiny."

On Reddit, one fan pointed specifically to the film's Nazi Germany-set opening flashback, writing, "The HORRIBLE CGI when Indy was running on top of the train in the intro had me shaking my head almost immediately." In the same Reddit thread, another viewer similarly wrote, "Every time they went to CGI when they could have used practical effects ... it was a little disappointing."