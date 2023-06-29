Twitter Has A Lot To Say About Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Way back in 2008, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) returned to the movies for one last big adventure in director Steven Spielberg's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." While the film proved controversial among die-hard fans, to say the least, it seemed to be Ford's big farewell from the fedora-wearing, whip-cracking, Nazi-punching archaeologist all the same. Then word started to spread that a fifth Indy adventure serving as the character's real swan song was in the works, which we now know is director James Mangold's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

Based on promotional material, "The Dial of Destiny" seems like an unusual Indiana Jones story. Sure, moviegoers will get the swashbuckling action and McGuffin hunting they'd expect from such a film. At the same time, with this being the last ride for Ford — who turned 80 on July 13, 2022 — as the character, there appears to be more introspection and a sense of melancholy fans aren't used to seeing in these features. Overall, though, how are folks reacting to it? The first critic reviews have showered the film with praise so far, but what about the "Indiana Jones" faithful?

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is now in theaters, and Twitter is already filled with all kinds of thoughts from fans on the final chapter of Indy's story.