Twitter Has A Lot To Say About Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
Way back in 2008, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) returned to the movies for one last big adventure in director Steven Spielberg's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." While the film proved controversial among die-hard fans, to say the least, it seemed to be Ford's big farewell from the fedora-wearing, whip-cracking, Nazi-punching archaeologist all the same. Then word started to spread that a fifth Indy adventure serving as the character's real swan song was in the works, which we now know is director James Mangold's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."
Based on promotional material, "The Dial of Destiny" seems like an unusual Indiana Jones story. Sure, moviegoers will get the swashbuckling action and McGuffin hunting they'd expect from such a film. At the same time, with this being the last ride for Ford — who turned 80 on July 13, 2022 — as the character, there appears to be more introspection and a sense of melancholy fans aren't used to seeing in these features. Overall, though, how are folks reacting to it? The first critic reviews have showered the film with praise so far, but what about the "Indiana Jones" faithful?
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is now in theaters, and Twitter is already filled with all kinds of thoughts from fans on the final chapter of Indy's story.
Numerous Indy fans are more than happy with The Dial of Destiny
Once some of the earliest screenings of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" let out, the social media world was flooded with reactions. Many of these responses skewed in the positive direction as fans gave the fifth Indiana Jones adventure high marks.
For instance, @JD822953 found the feature enjoyable, giving props to both Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge for their respective performances. Despite elements of the film that some will deem unrealistic — a descriptor applicable to all "Indiana Jones" movies anyway – @kimberrussell gave it two thumbs up, describing it as "fun and adventurous." "Dial of Destiny is an absolute blast. DeAging Harrison Ford looked great to me during the open and I saw it in imax. Phoebe is mvp and yes it's still fine for Indy to punch Nazi's," added @TheChewDefense.
Putting it up against "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," @Fi7z feels "The Dial of Destiny" surpasses its predecessor and sends the "Indiana Jones" saga off on a high note. Fellow Twitter user @mrjafri is in a similar frame of mind, sending some praise the way of James Mangold for his handling of the latest "Indiana Jones" franchise installment. @MonkeyBoy1138 was especially blown away by "The Dial of Destiny," referring to it as their potential favorite movie of the year and urging fans to go in as unspoiled as possible.
A good chunk of the Indiana Jones fanbase was let down by The Dial of Destiny
At the same time, many of the online assessments of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" aren't the most glowing. Numerous moviegoers have admitted that they found the film disappointing for one reason or another.
@nerdyMarius voiced several of the film's shortcomings in their tweet, highlighting that it's long, a bit dull, Indiana Jones himself isn't at his best, and the action sequences leave a lot to be desired. @MattyDudding echoed similar sentiments regarding the action and length while expressing that not even the legendary John Williams' score could save what they feel is a letdown of a movie. @Yonklerr didn't care much for "The Dial of Destiny" either, specifically pointing out that for a film that cost around $300 million to make, it's not very visually appealing.
Of course, it's impossible to make a legacy sequel in the modern age without tapping into some franchise nostalgia. Sadly, according to @JsWorldJ, "The Dial of Destiny" taps into "Indiana Jones" nostalgia to its detriment, failing to nail down an identity of its own. In a similar vein, @tomsizemoreguy claimed that the film lacks creativity and does little to give fans a meaningful Indy adventure. As for @TaskMask9, they feel that "The Dial of Destiny" is just fine at best, resting somewhere between the original "Indiana Jones" trilogy and "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull."
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is now playing exclusively in theaters.