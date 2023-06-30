Whatever Happened To PsiBands After Shark Tank?

Romy Taormina's efforts of getting a shark to invest in her acupuncture wristband product, PsiBands, initially left her empty-handed. However, the mild setback did little to halt her good-hearted mission of improving the lives of individuals who suffer from nausea.

PsiBands is continuing to grow as a company as of 2023. The product's appearance on "Shark Tank" brought it massive exposure and it soon made its way to the shelves of major retailers such as Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS, and more. Despite having a website advertising its products, the company only sells online through Amazon. Additionally, Taormina and her product were featured on such notable outlets as CNN Money, BuzzFeed, and Inc. In 2018, Taormina received a STEP Grant, which allowed her business to explore international options. The same year, she presented her work at the Arab Health Exhibition, one of the Middle East's largest gatherings of healthcare experts, and got the PsiBand picked up by the leading maternity clothing retailer Destination Maternity. The company's annual earnings are estimated to be around $5 million.

More than anything, Taormina obtained valuable lessons from her "Shark Tank" Season 4 appearance. In a 2019 CNBC interview, she reflected on the experience, saying, "Just when you think you have something dialed in, things change. The only thing constant is change. So, we all need to get comfortable with discomfort in business — and life." The entrepreneur certainly gained worthwhile knowledge from appearing in the tank, but it didn't come to her the easy way.