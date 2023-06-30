Sandman Season 2: Who Is Orpheus & Why Is He So Crucial?

When it comes to beloved stories that have long been thought to be unfilmable, "The Sandman" is right near the top of the heap. Though there have been talks of an adaptation going as far back as the late '80s, when the comic was first released, but it wasn't until 2022 that Netflix's live-action take on Neil Gaiman's tale of dreamscapes and nightmares finally came to life.

With Season 1, which also featured two bonus episodes, being generally pretty well-received, fans have plenty to look forward to with regard to the upcoming second season of "The Sandman." However, photos obtained by Daily Mail may have already spoiled the appearance of one of the most important characters in the universe of the comic book.

Orpheus is Morpheus' (Tom Sturridge) son, who he had with Calliope (Melissanthi Mahut), the character that Morpheus was seen freeing from her bounds in one of the two bonus episodes for the first season of "The Sandman." He is also the same character who many might know from Greek mythology as the tragic half of a pair of lovers, and he lost his paramour to death not once but twice.