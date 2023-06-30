Sandman Season 2: Who Is Orpheus & Why Is He So Crucial?
When it comes to beloved stories that have long been thought to be unfilmable, "The Sandman" is right near the top of the heap. Though there have been talks of an adaptation going as far back as the late '80s, when the comic was first released, but it wasn't until 2022 that Netflix's live-action take on Neil Gaiman's tale of dreamscapes and nightmares finally came to life.
With Season 1, which also featured two bonus episodes, being generally pretty well-received, fans have plenty to look forward to with regard to the upcoming second season of "The Sandman." However, photos obtained by Daily Mail may have already spoiled the appearance of one of the most important characters in the universe of the comic book.
Orpheus is Morpheus' (Tom Sturridge) son, who he had with Calliope (Melissanthi Mahut), the character that Morpheus was seen freeing from her bounds in one of the two bonus episodes for the first season of "The Sandman." He is also the same character who many might know from Greek mythology as the tragic half of a pair of lovers, and he lost his paramour to death not once but twice.
Orpheus is one of the most tragic characters in The Sandman
Much of Orpheus' tale in "The Sandman" echoes the most famed stories about the character. He is set to marry his beloved Eurydice until the advances of a satyr at their wedding see her die tragically from a snake bite. This leaves Orpheus despondent and heartbroken, so much so that he seeks to bring her back from Hades, the afterlife of Greek mythology.
Though he is granted Eurydice back from Hades at the end of his journey, he is told that he must not turn back to look at her as she follows him out of the underworld, or she will disappear forever. Unfortunately, like Lot's wife in the bible, Orpheus does indeed turn back and loses everything he worked so hard for as a result.
All of these events are depicted in "The Sandman" comic book, as is the character's grisly half-death at the hands of a group of Maenads, who tear him to pieces after he refuses to join them in an orgy to Dionysus. Unfortunately, Orpheus survives as a severed head due to his time in Hades and continues to sing sadly for many years afterward. However, there is more still to his tragic existence in "The Sandman," especially in terms of its importance to Morpheus' own tale.
Morpheus can only succeed by damning himself further
Morpheus and his son are estranged for hundreds of years after these events, as Morpheus refuses to help Orpheus get Eurydice back and is spurned by his son as a result. Still, Morpheus eventually takes mercy on his prideful son in "The Sandman," having his head rescued by Johanna Constantine (played in live action by Jenna Coleman) and creating an order of priests to take care of Orpheus and offer him the best possible quality of life.
After the two reunite, Morpheus asks for a favor from Orpheus, and he helps him find one of the missing Endless, Destruction. While Orpheus agrees, he does so only on the promise that, if he is helpful to his father's quest, Morpheus agrees to kill Orpheus and end his suffering at last. Morpheus undertakes the task and grants his son what he requests, exacting a bloody and grisly toll on himself as a result.
However, what makes matters even worse is that this provides the opening Desire (played in the show by Mason Alexander Park) needs to try once again to take out Morpheus. Now that he has spilled family blood, something which is explicitly forbidden for The Endless in "The Sandman," he is targeted by the Furies as a result.
How these events and more will play out in the Netflix series remains to be seen, but with the Calliope bonus episode and the revelation that Orpheus is in the new season, it looks like a sure thing that they will be covered.