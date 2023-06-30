Margot Robbie's Barbie Feet 'Secret' Is Officially Out

Are you wondering exactly how Margot Robbie pulled off that shot in the "Barbie" trailer where she steps out of her heel onto a perfectly arched foot? Apparently, a lot of people were — so Robbie ended up having to address the whole shebang while promoting her upcoming film. How many takes was it? Was the shot created using movie magic? Did Robbie actually do it? Not that many, no, and yes.

As Robbie revealed in a behind-the-scenes interview that made the rounds on TikTok, "It was probably about eight takes. Wasn't that many. They are my feet. I walked up, we had little sticky bits on the floor for the double sided tape for the shoes, so they wouldn't come off, so that I could get my feet out of them. And I was holding onto a bar, but that's it. I wasn't in a harness or anything like that. I just walked up, kind of held onto the bar above the camera."

Asked if she was a dancer based on her high arch, Robbie said, "I did ballet when I was a kid." But still, her point was that she wanted to do the shot herself: "But I hate it— I always try and do my own inserts," she said, referring to close shots that focus on a specific detail or body part. "I don't like when I watch a movie and I know it's not my hands. I hate that so much. I always say to the director, 'please let me do all my own things.' I don't like knowing that I didn't do it."