Black Mirror: How AI Influenced The Creator's New Direction For Season 6

Artificial intelligence influenced the new season of the dystopian drama "Black Mirror," but not in the way you might think.

Speaking to Empire Magazine ahead of the sixth season's premiere on Netflix, "Black Mirror" creator and showrunner Charlie Brooker revealed that, just for fun, he tried playing with ChatGPT to see what would happen while he was writing the new episodes. And guess what? It sucked.

"I've toyed around with ChatGPT a bit," Brooker said in the new issue of Empire. "The first thing I did was type 'generate Black Mirror episode' and it comes up with something that, at first glance, reads plausibly, but on second glance, is sh*t."

As Brooker soon realized, the program didn't actually come up with anything good; it just essentially googled the show and spat out everything that already existed. "Because all it's done is look up all the synopses of 'Black Mirror' episodes, and sort of mush them together. Then if you dig a bit more deeply you go, 'Oh, there's not actually any real original thought here.'"

"It's [1970s impressionist] Mike Yarwood — there's a topical reference," Brooker joked, referring to the British impressionist.