Jack Ryan Season 4 Has Fewer Episodes - Does The Thriller Hold Up To The Challenge?

Whereas the first three seasons of Amazon's espionage series "Jack Ryan" are all eight episodes in length, Season 4 consists of just six episodes. Since complex plotting is a hallmark of the political thriller genre, virtually every minute of "Jack Ryan" Season 4 matters even more than usual given this reduced episode count. With that in mind, some fans of the series may be wondering whether or not Season 4 tells a suitably complex story despite its abbreviated length.

In Looper's review of "Jack Ryan" Season 4, author Cynthia Vinney praised this batch of episodes on the whole but — unsurprisingly, given how its length might be expected to impact its story — characterized its plot as convoluted. Meanwhile, Wall Street Journal reviewer John Anderson wrote, "The plot is ornate enough, and paranoia-quotient sufficient, to propel the six-episode season." While it doesn't sound like Anderson thinks its plot is anything special, he nevertheless describes it in altogether favorable terms.

Overall, "Jack Ryan" Season 4 holds an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. This is effectively an equivalent rating to its third season, and a higher score than both Seasons 1 and 2. Its reduced episode count, then, may detract somewhat from the quality of its plot specifically, but doesn't seem to be impactful enough to derail the season to any significant degree.