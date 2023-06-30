The Witcher S3: The Quest For Gwent Continues (Despite Ciri & Jaskier's Game)

After substantial criticisms of "The Witcher" Seasons 1 and 2, Henry Cavill's farewell tour has not been disappointing. After announcing that Season 3 would be his last, the actor ensured that Geralt was going out with a bang and not a whimper. Though only the first half of the season is available on Netflix so far, Twitter isn't holding back about the results. If you believe the fans, this is seemingly the show we have all been waiting for, adding depth to Geralt and even Jaskier (Joey Batey), who has been tasked with carrying the show.

But if there is one weakness of the season for fans, it is a glaring omission from Episode 4. In an example of an extreme missed opportunity, the episode features Jaskier and Ciri (Freya Allan) playing a card game — but not the one fans will be familiar with. Players of "Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt" will be well acquainted with the in-universe fictional card game of Gwent. As you play as Geralt, taking on contracts and trying to solve the mystery of your missing surrogate daughter, you can also challenge store owners and other NPCs to play. But judging by how Ciri wins the game during the episode, this is not the card game in question.