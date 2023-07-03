The Dead Man Walking Cast: Then & Now

In 1995, movie audiences were introduced to the grueling true story of "Dead Man Walking." Based on the 1993 book of the same name by Sister Helen Prejean, the Tim Robbins-directed film adaptation stars Susan Sarandon as Prejean, a Roman Catholic nun who acts as a spiritual adviser to Matthew Poncelet (Sean Penn), who is on death row after having been convicted for the rape and murder of a teenage couple. Despite his heinous acts and the criticism she receives from the community, Prejean works tirelessly to better understand Poncelet and guide his spirit in the best possible direction before his end.

"Dead Man Walking" saw great critical and commercial acclaim during its December 1995 release. The film brought in $83 million worldwide against an estimated production budget of $11 million. Critics were also fond of the drama, as evidenced by the film's 95% Rotten Tomatoes score, with the site's consensus reading, "A powerful, thought-provoking film that covers different angles of its topic without resorting to preaching, Dead Man Walking will cause the viewer to reflect regardless of their political viewpoint." Additionally, it was nominated for three Academy Awards for best director, best lead actor, and best original song, winning a coveted golden statuette for Sarandon's gripping lead performance.

For those who may be unfamiliar with the '90s crime drama, it may come as a surprise how many notable names pop up in the film. Let's take a look at some of these talents and what they've been up to since the film's release.