Jack Black Says The Super Mario Bros. Movie Was An 'Instant Yes' For Him

Video game fans and animated movie fans both have a lot to look forward to right now with "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" — which is, of course, based on Nintendo's "Mario" franchise — nearing its release date of April 5, 2023. The film, which was directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, certainly has a star-studded voice cast. Alongside Chris Pratt starring as Mario, the rest of the cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, and Charlie Day. Then, there's the ultra-vital role of Bowser, the king of the Koopas who rules the Dark Lands — who will be voiced by none other than Jack Black. Black's casting sure satisfied potential moviegoers — as soon as the first trailer came out, fans were instantly cheering for his take on Bowser.

But was it difficult to get Black to sign on for the film? According to Black, no — as in, for him, it was an easy decision to say yes to playing Bowser. While promoting the film, the actor told Newshub, "It was an instant yes, it's very rare that I'm an instant yes."

And that decision paid off — Black had a blast lending his voice to Bowser for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."