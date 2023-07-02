Superman & Lois' Big Doomsday Moon Fight Echoes Superman IV In All The Worst Ways

Contains spoilers for "Superman & Lois" Season 3, Episode 13 — "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger"

Superman seems to like fighting on the moon. But there is something about the Man of Steel going head to head on the moon that just doesn't seem to translate well to live action. With "Superman & Lois" ending on a cliffhanger battle on the moon between Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Doomsday, it echoes "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace" in one unfortunate way: shoddy CGI.

The moon may be a great place to do battle against your biggest and baddest enemies, since there isn't a ton of collateral damage. Superman does it a lot, including the above-mentioned battles, Superman handing it to the Elite on the lunar surface, and even Lois got into the trend by fighting the Eradicator with Superman on the moon in Superman #5, "Eradication." But the latter two don't have to worry about recreating the surface of the moon in real life and choreographing a fight scene.

"Superman IV: The Quest for Peace" saw the Man of Steel (Christopher Reeve) matching punches with the laughably bad Nuclear Man (Mark Pillow), while "Superman & Lois" saw our hero going toe to toe with a retconned Bizzaro Superman, who is transformed into Doomsday. And while the latter scene ends on a cliffhanger (largely before the moon battle gets going), the two had one very unfortunate problem with the lacking CGI. When you look at all four Superman moon fights side by side, the two live-action versions are in a race for fifth place.