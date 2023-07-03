Jared Padalecki Movies And TV Shows Have A Fascinating Rotten Tomatoes Trend

Some actors are made for TV, while some are bred for the big screen. Actors like Michael C. Hall anchored the cast of "Dexter" for nearly a decade without launching a movie career. Ellen Pompeo, Zach Braff, and Nathan Fillion are other examples of TV actors that never launched a movie career. On the other side of that spectrum are Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Scarlett Johansson, big movie stars that don't lend their talents to the small screen. Jared Padalecki has tried to be a crossover talent, but his work follows an interesting trend on Rotten Tomatoes — all of his TV projects are certified fresh, while all of his movies have yet to cross that threshold.

Padalecki is perhaps best known for his role as demon hunter Sam Winchester in "Supernatural." He also found success as Dean Forester in "Gilmore Girls," a series focused on a mother-daughter duo in the fictional town of Stars Hollow. His movies have been a little more of a struggle as he spends most of his feature film time in horror flicks like "House of Wax," "Cry Wolf," and "Friday the 13th."

With his newest series on The CW, Padalecki is doing the impossible, taking over for the legendary Chuck Norris and remaking "Walker, Texas Ranger." With no movies on the horizon, it seems like Padalecki is embracing his TV personality and putting the brakes on jumping to the movies.