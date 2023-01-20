Dennis Quaid Entering The Taylor Sheridan Universe For 1883 Spinoff Bass Reeves

Even before Taylor Sheridan launched his wildly successful "Yellowstone" franchise at the Paramount Network, he's long been interested in the myth of the American West, perhaps best exemplified in his screenplays for 2016's "Hell or High Water" and 2017's "Wind River." With his "Yellowstone" prequels "1883" and "1923," Sheridan has been able to examine that myth through a historical lens, even if it means uncovering some ugly truths.

The "1883" spinoff "1883: The Bass Reeves Story" promises to be Sheridan's most historically minded outing yet. The upcoming series stars David Oyelowo as famous U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves. Reeves, a former slave, was the first Black man west of the Mississippi River to fill the position, and over the course of his tenure in the late 1800s, he was believed to have arrested over 3000 fugitives. Reeves is also the alleged inspiration behind the Lone Ranger character (via Britannica).

Now, Dennis Quaid is reportedly joining "1883: The Bass Reeves Story."