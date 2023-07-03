Transformers: EarthSpark's Complicated Connection To G1 Explained
As with any franchise that spans decades, locking down continuity can be tricky. Some projects are discarded entirely, while others are only loosely related. That's where figuring out what's connected in the "Transformers" series becomes troublesome.
Numerous "Transformers" stories have materialized over the years, from cartoons to movies to comic books. And on the surface, "Transformers: EarthSpark" seems to want to connect to Generation One. When referring to TV series, Transformers G1 relates to the original cartoon that ran from 1984 to 1987. The first episode of "EarthSpark" contains flashback sequences to events that look similar to G1, so it's natural to wonder if it's a direct sequel to that show.
"Transformers: EarthSpark" producer Ant Ward said during New York Comic-Con 2022 that the series wouldn't be a sequel to G1. They showcased the first episode at the event, which contains some flashback sequences, but it's not the same continuity. Ward even referred to "EarthSpark" as "G1.5." The idea of a multiverse shouldn't be new to anyone familiar with pop culture at this point, and "Transformers" clearly has one of its own. And it's ultimately for the best for "EarthSpark" not to be bound by what's come before.
Transformers: EarthSpark can pave its own path now
The flashbacks to G1-looking sequences aren't the only reference "Transformers: EarthSpark" has to the franchise at large. The human characters live in the town of Witwicky, Pennsylvania, and Witwicky also happens to be the last name of Shia LaBeouf's character and family in the first three live-action "Transformers" movies (as well as other human characters from G1). Additionally, it's stated in "EarthSpark" how the Transformers landed on Earth on September 17, 1984, which is also the date the first episode from the original series aired. However, those come across as simple nods, while the flashbacks seem to tie more directly to the G1 canon.
Based on what Ant Ward had to say, it sounds like prior events in "EarthSpark" may be G1 adjacent but ultimately their own thing. This is probably the right move to make, as it allows the writers to have more leeway in what's canon without worrying about directly contradicting something mentioned in the original series. The show can reference other events of "Transformers" lore but forge a new path.
"Transformers: EarthSpark" exists in its own continuity, so it can do what it pleases, including having Arachnid-esque robots that look very similar to the drones used in "Beast Wars." And with a second season confirmed, there are bound to be plenty of other shoutouts for fans of the franchise to catch.