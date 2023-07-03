Transformers: EarthSpark's Complicated Connection To G1 Explained

As with any franchise that spans decades, locking down continuity can be tricky. Some projects are discarded entirely, while others are only loosely related. That's where figuring out what's connected in the "Transformers" series becomes troublesome.

Numerous "Transformers" stories have materialized over the years, from cartoons to movies to comic books. And on the surface, "Transformers: EarthSpark" seems to want to connect to Generation One. When referring to TV series, Transformers G1 relates to the original cartoon that ran from 1984 to 1987. The first episode of "EarthSpark" contains flashback sequences to events that look similar to G1, so it's natural to wonder if it's a direct sequel to that show.

"Transformers: EarthSpark" producer Ant Ward said during New York Comic-Con 2022 that the series wouldn't be a sequel to G1. They showcased the first episode at the event, which contains some flashback sequences, but it's not the same continuity. Ward even referred to "EarthSpark" as "G1.5." The idea of a multiverse shouldn't be new to anyone familiar with pop culture at this point, and "Transformers" clearly has one of its own. And it's ultimately for the best for "EarthSpark" not to be bound by what's come before.