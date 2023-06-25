Where To Watch Transformers: EarthSpark

The "Transformers" franchise has taken on many forms over the years, somewhat suitable considering the transforming robots themselves. And for any fans who want to see more of the Autobots after watching "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," there's good news. A new cartoon came out not too long ago called "Transformers: EarthSpark" that's a must-watch for long-time fans as well as newcomers.

The series debuted its first season in November 2022 and introduced a lot to "Transformers" lore. It follows the Malto family on Earth, who witness the creation of a new breed of Earth-born Transformers known as Terrans. They have a special link between humans and Autobots and have Bumblebee (Danny Pudi) as a mentor to help find rogue Decepticons and other evil robot aliens still on the planet. The series also sees Megatron (Rory McCann), one of the most powerful Transformers, renouncing his evil ways, so that's another way the show differentiates itself.

The show is a collaboration between Hasbro's Entertainment One and Nickelodeon Animation Studio, with all episodes available to watch on Paramount+. Additionally, the show's already been renewed for a second season, so you can watch the first knowing this story will continue.