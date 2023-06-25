Where To Watch Transformers: EarthSpark
The "Transformers" franchise has taken on many forms over the years, somewhat suitable considering the transforming robots themselves. And for any fans who want to see more of the Autobots after watching "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," there's good news. A new cartoon came out not too long ago called "Transformers: EarthSpark" that's a must-watch for long-time fans as well as newcomers.
The series debuted its first season in November 2022 and introduced a lot to "Transformers" lore. It follows the Malto family on Earth, who witness the creation of a new breed of Earth-born Transformers known as Terrans. They have a special link between humans and Autobots and have Bumblebee (Danny Pudi) as a mentor to help find rogue Decepticons and other evil robot aliens still on the planet. The series also sees Megatron (Rory McCann), one of the most powerful Transformers, renouncing his evil ways, so that's another way the show differentiates itself.
The show is a collaboration between Hasbro's Entertainment One and Nickelodeon Animation Studio, with all episodes available to watch on Paramount+. Additionally, the show's already been renewed for a second season, so you can watch the first knowing this story will continue.
You can purchase individual episodes of Transformers: EarthSpark on other platforms
Plans for Paramount+ start as low as $4.99/month with ads or $9.99/month without them. You can see additional savings if you sign up for a full year, and discounts are offered to students. However, for anyone who doesn't want to add another streaming service to their credit card bill, other services provide the series.
You can watch "Transformers: EarthSpark" on The Roku Channel, which also requires a subscription. Individual episodes are available for purchase on Apple TV, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video at $1.99 a piece. Since it's a Nickelodeon production, the show has also aired episodes on that channel for anyone with access to cable. And for international fans, "Transformers: EarthSpark" has been licensed to Netflix in most global regions, excluding the United States, Canada, and Australia.
Season 1 provided plenty of action, adventure, and comedy fans of all ages can enjoy. Plus, it comes complete with an immensely talented voice cast consisting of Alan Tudyk, Keith David, Nolan North, Troy Baker, Diedrich Bader, and Clancy Brown, to name a few. "Transformers: EarthSpark" has flown under the radar, so now's the perfect time to check it out.