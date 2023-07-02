Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead Anime - Everything You Need To Know

There is no denying that there is a vast array of exciting anime titles set to arrive in 2023, and it may seem like a daunting task for even the most hardcore followers to keep up with every new release. These new releases include the Eisner Award-nominated horror-comedy manga series "Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead," which debuted in October 2018 and is finally getting the anime treatment.

The 13 volumes of "Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead" that the series will take inspiration from were illustrated by Kotaro Takata and written by Hara Aso. And if fans were curious about how the adaptation looks to the minds behind the source material, both parties were very excited about how their creation looks after jumping from the page to the small screen.

Takata said in a statement posted in a report from Variety, "It's such an honor to know that 'Zom 100' is getting an anime adaptation! Seeing all the pieces come together through everyone's hard work is amazing." Aso stated, "I've had a chance to take a sneak peek at the script, character design, and teasers, and I have to say, they're all beautiful; the quality is great. I'm thrilled!" By the creators' accounts, it seems like fans will not want to miss the anime. Here's everything we know about the show ahead of its release.