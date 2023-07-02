Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead Anime - Everything You Need To Know
There is no denying that there is a vast array of exciting anime titles set to arrive in 2023, and it may seem like a daunting task for even the most hardcore followers to keep up with every new release. These new releases include the Eisner Award-nominated horror-comedy manga series "Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead," which debuted in October 2018 and is finally getting the anime treatment.
The 13 volumes of "Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead" that the series will take inspiration from were illustrated by Kotaro Takata and written by Hara Aso. And if fans were curious about how the adaptation looks to the minds behind the source material, both parties were very excited about how their creation looks after jumping from the page to the small screen.
Takata said in a statement posted in a report from Variety, "It's such an honor to know that 'Zom 100' is getting an anime adaptation! Seeing all the pieces come together through everyone's hard work is amazing." Aso stated, "I've had a chance to take a sneak peek at the script, character design, and teasers, and I have to say, they're all beautiful; the quality is great. I'm thrilled!" By the creators' accounts, it seems like fans will not want to miss the anime. Here's everything we know about the show ahead of its release.
When will Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime be released?
The first thing that fans of the manga series probably want to know regarding the "Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead" anime is when they can start enjoying the adaptation. A report from Variety that came out on January 6, 2023, indicated that the series would arrive at some point in July of that year. According to Anime News Network, it was revealed on May 28 in a press release that episodes will begin to air and be made available on the streamers Netflix and Hulu starting on July 9.
Those curious about any updates regarding the English language version of the series should know a release date has already been issued. A tweet from the "Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead" account confirmed that English dubbed entries are set to arrive on August 6 for subscribers to the Hulu and Netflix streaming services.
What is the plot of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime?
The anime adaptation of "Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead" will consist of 12 episodes and will not stray from the source material. The series will follow a run-down young man in his 20s named Akira Tendo, who at first believed his job was a dream come true, one that would lead to many great opportunities.
But Akira starts to realize the relentless pressure and never-ending grind his work entails is slowly causing him to miss out on all the best things about life. Thinking he is stuck in an endless rut with no escape in sight, things take an intriguing turn for the overworked individual when Japan is overrun with zombies. But instead of looking at things negatively, Akira decides to make the most of a less-than-ideal situation that at least allows him not to have to return to his lousy job.
After cultivating a bucket list of things to accomplish now that he has all of this newfound free time, Akira ventures into the dystopian, cannibal-corpse-ridden world, encountering a slew of interesting survivors, factions, and threats along the way.
Who is in the cast of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime?
Shuichiro Umeda will voice the main character Akira Tendo. In a statement released on Twitter, Shuichiro Umeda discussed his connection with his character when he first read the manga, saying, "I was struck by the way Akira put his whole heart into everything he does. He really kept me turning the page." The actor has several impressive credits like the "Final Fantasy VII remake," "Yu-Gi-Oh!: Go Rush!!," and "Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie." The English dub for Akira Tendo will be performed by Zeno Robinson, known for his efforts in "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" and "My Hero Academia."
Eventually, Akira meets a quick-thinking, low-key genius named Shizuka Mikuzaki, who will be voiced by Tomori Kusonoki. The actress is known for "Chainsaw Man," "Spy Room," and "Wonder Egg Priority." Abby Trott will provide the English dub for Shizuka Mikasaki, and her credits include "Carmen Sandiego" and "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba."
Makoto Furukawa will play the part of Kenichiro Ryuuzaki, an old acquaintance of Akira from high school and a former real estate agent. The actor is known for "One Punch Man" and "Golden Time." Xander Mobus, known for "Jujutsu Kaisen," will provide the English dialogue. In a statement put out on Twitter, Mobus showcased his excitement to fans. "The Show looks gorgeous, and I am so happy to be a part of it," he said.
Minami Takahashi has been tapped to voice Beatrix Amerhauser, the katana-wielding Samurai warrior college student from Germany obsessed with Japanese culture and sushi. Minami Takahashi's prior efforts include "Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid" and "Black Clover." The English dub for Beatrix is done by Laura Post, who is known for her work on "Justice League Action."
Is their a trailer for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime?
The trailer for the "Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead" anime doesn't give away much, but it does offer a glimpse of what fans can expect when they tune into the series. The preview wastes no time making sure people realize that Akira Tendo's job, while at first seemed glamorous, has become a non-stop nightmare that he fears he will never escape. But then, the mood changes when the zombies arrive on the scene. The sad situation quickly goes from a devastating ordeal to a declaration of freedom. The promo also shows off some of the remarkable personas he will encounter and how pleased the character is that, despite all the dystopian chaos, he finally has a day off from work. The teaser ends with the titular bucket list being written out, which the show will explore in more detail.
It's no secret that there have been a number of titles that have been released so far that make up the list of best anime movies and shows of 2023, and while there is an abundance of outstanding options to choose from, the "Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead" trailer makes a strong case for fans to give the anime series a chance when it arrives.