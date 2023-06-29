Who Plays Young Joyce Dahmer In Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?

As the show tells us, Jeffrey Dahmer's formative years were terribly unsettling. As if that part of Dahmer's story wasn't rife with turmoil, Joyce Dahmer's personal issues provide no end of drama for Brown to work with on-screen. If you've seen the actor at work in "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," you know she really captures the depth of the character's inner pain.

If you're wondering where you might've seen Brown before, she's relatively new to the acting scene. Her earliest role was in the 2014 true crime docudrama "I Killed My BFF," followed by a one-off appearance in 2015's "National Lampoon's Final Edition Radio Hour.". In 2018, she fronted the limited comedy series "Fangirled," before appearing in an episode of the Oxygen drama "Murdered by Morning." Just before booking "Dahmer," Brown also appeared in J.R. Niles' Hawaii-set indie, "A Hui Hou." She re-teamed with the writer-director for her first post-"Dahmer" gig, the LGBTQ drama "Night in the Garden of Eve."

What's next for Brown? She's continuing her work with Niles on two upcoming projects, and set to appear in the comedy series "Dick Bunny." If Brown continues to deliver the level of work she has in "Dahmer," the roles will no doubt keep on coming.