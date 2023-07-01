The Witcher S3: Why The New Cast Members Look So Familiar

"The Witcher" Season 3 may feature the triumphant return of beloved major characters like Henry Cavill's Geralt, Anya Chalotra's Yennefer, and Freya Allan's Ciri, but it also introduces quite a few fresh faces to the series. All told, this latest season of Netflix's fantasy epic features more than 10 important new figures in the story, and many of them serve to make the tangled web of forces vying for power on the Continent that much more complicated.

Of course, there's also a heaping helping of new acting talent bringing all of these new characters to life on "The Witcher." The list of new actors includes names like Ryan Hayes as Artaud Terranova, Christelle Elwin as Mistle, and Steven Pereira as Lowborn. However, there are also some newcomers that audiences may find to look incredibly familiar, as their respective actors have previously held prominent roles in other TV and movie projects. Here's a round-up of the new cast members that viewers are most likely to recognize.