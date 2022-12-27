Wendell Pierce Digs Into James Greer Risking His CIA Future In Jack Ryan Season 3 - Exclusive

In our interview, Wendell Pierce explained the lifelong loyalty Greer has for Ryan. "First of all, he saved my life," Pierce shared from Greer's perspective. "I'll always be indebted to him for that." It's one of the strongest bases for loyalty there is, and a bit of a life debt is certainly enough to make a little secretive advocacy worth the risk. Second, Pierce noted, "I trust his instincts. I'd learned that early on."

With a host of dangerous journeys together, Greer has surely connected to Ryan and his ability to read a situation, even if it's risky. "He reminds me of myself when I was a younger officer, and so I trust him," Pierce explains. "There's the loyalty and the trust there," which is ultimately why Greer is willing to risk his own skin. He understands "that there's sometimes some moral ambiguity that you go through as you try to find your true north and what true north really is," Pierce elaborated, "especially when you're trying to get the intel to something that is happening. I want to allow him that space."

It's a hard-won trust that makes Greer a trustworthy ally even in the most complicated and dangerous of circumstances, and it fuels a thrilling Season 3.

Season 3 of "Jack Ryan" is available now on Prime Video.