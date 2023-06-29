Secret Invasion: How Much Stronger Are Skrulls Than Humans? Director Ali Selim Has The Answer

When it comes to superhero and comic book properties, it's paramount to establish clear guidelines on power sets and strength. You don't want characters randomly acquiring new powers without any explanation or being able to handily defeat someone who's ordinarily stronger than them. So when it came to defining the Skrulls' powers on "Secret Invasion," director Ali Selim and his team wanted to keep things simple.

First and foremost, the Skrulls are most easily recognizable with their ability to shape-shift into anyone. This power was laid out in 2019's "Captain Marvel," but "Secret Invasion" lays out the rules a bit more clearly. The Skrulls kidnap human beings so that they can replicate their appearance. There's also a machine that allows the Skrulls to peer into the subject's mind to obtain their memories, which no doubt aids them in perfectly supplanting the identities of world leaders.

However, the Skrulls are definitely more dangerous than merely being shape-shifters, and Selim revealed how they gave the Skrulls an extra boost to make them even more of a threat to Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and the rest of humanity.