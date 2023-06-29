Secret Invasion: Twitter Reactions To Ep 2's Agents Of SHIELD Vibes Are Intense

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Episode 2 — "Promises"

Soon after "Secret Invasion" Episode 2 premiered to Disney+ on June 28, a number of fans on Twitter positively compared the series to original live-action Marvel Television show "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." On the whole, these reactions were intense.

Whereas the link between the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is tenuous, "Secret Invasion" calls back to "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and very well may reference other MCU projects in the future. Despite its uncertain place in Marvel canon, Twitter user @aos_nick thinks that an appearance from "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." protagonist Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) is among some of the most likely upcoming "Secret Invasion" cameos. Given the 1,700+ likes this Tweet received, plenty of fans seem to agree.

Meanwhile, @EmilyJaneDancer posted that the revelation of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson)'s wife Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard) being a Skrull is reminiscent of numerous romances or references to couplings between humans and aliens throughout "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." This semi-joke Tweet earned more than 300 likes. In total, these are just two of many such Twitter posts comparing both shows.