Secret Invasion: Twitter Reactions To Ep 2's Agents Of SHIELD Vibes Are Intense
Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Episode 2 — "Promises"
Soon after "Secret Invasion" Episode 2 premiered to Disney+ on June 28, a number of fans on Twitter positively compared the series to original live-action Marvel Television show "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." On the whole, these reactions were intense.
Whereas the link between the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is tenuous, "Secret Invasion" calls back to "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and very well may reference other MCU projects in the future. Despite its uncertain place in Marvel canon, Twitter user @aos_nick thinks that an appearance from "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." protagonist Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) is among some of the most likely upcoming "Secret Invasion" cameos. Given the 1,700+ likes this Tweet received, plenty of fans seem to agree.
Meanwhile, @EmilyJaneDancer posted that the revelation of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson)'s wife Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard) being a Skrull is reminiscent of numerous romances or references to couplings between humans and aliens throughout "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." This semi-joke Tweet earned more than 300 likes. In total, these are just two of many such Twitter posts comparing both shows.
Fans see various shades of Agents of SHIELD in Secret Invasion Episode 2
When the series' first episode premiered, fans on Twitter criticized the "Secret Invasion" intro sequence for its incorporation of AI art. Most comparisons to "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," however, are either positive or at least intrigued by the links between these two Marvel projects.
For instance, @skyezorel shared a series of screencaps from Episode 2 that reveal the Skrulls are engineering new powers using DNA from a few different supernatural creatures. They implied that this is reminiscent of the way Inhumans like Lincoln Campbell (Luke Mitchell) are created in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and received more than 4,000 likes. Other users like @margefootball and @RobinKyleee likewise pointed out this similarly.
A scene in which Colonel James Rupert Rhodes (Don Cheadle) suggests bringing in some of his friends for help also generated considerable discussion on Twitter among users like @fanboyca who think he's suggesting that Agent Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet) is on her way. @MaosBrazil also tweeted about this line with the "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." hashtag accompanied by a gif implying that they're excited by the possibility of a crossover. Of course, whether these allusions build to something more explicit or not will only become clearer as "Secret Invasion" continues.