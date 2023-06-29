The Witcher S3: Who Plays Vespula & Why Is She Important In The Games?

Warning: This post contains minor spoilers for "The Witcher" Season 3, Volume 1

"The Witcher" Season 3, Volume 1 is out, and with it comes a slew of new characters that fans of the video game series will recognize. Prince Radovid (Hugh Skinner) finally makes his introduction to the Netflix series, playing a pivotal role in the season, and fans also get to see more of Jaskier's (Joey Batey) fling with Vespula, who is played by Beau Holland. Although "The Witcher" is Holland's most notable work to date, she delivers a performance worthy of any bard on The Continent.

Unfortunately, things don't look good for Vespula and Jaskier long-term, regardless of the medium. Netflix's "The Witcher" introduces audiences to Vespula as she's yelling at Jaskier and throwing numerous objects at him off the balcony, with the bard standing below pleading his case. The series makes it clear that this isn't Jaskier's first strike, as Vespula states she's looked past him gawking at other men, women, dwarves, elves, and other supernatural species. While she always takes him back, their relationship is little more than a fling, giving both participants some fun and someone to confide in.

The two have a similar relationship in the books, which shouldn't be a surprise as it's the source material "The Witcher" is adapting. Vespula also plays a role in the video game series, although you can probably guess how it ends.