The Witcher S3: Who Plays Prince Radovid & How Is He Different From The Games?

Contains spoilers for "The Witcher" Season 3, Episode 1 — "Shaerrawedd"

"The Witcher" Season 3 introduces the viewers to a brand new cavalcade of characters, some of whom are familiar from the games while others are more obscure. The Redanian Prince Radovid is a far more complicated case. Played by Hugh Skinner (best known for his role as Harry in "Fleabag"), the long-haired character seems to be a royal fop of the highest order, so Sigismund Dijkstra (Graham McTavish) and Philippa Eilhart (Cassie Clare) are understandably less than delighted when King Vizimir (Ed Birch) appoints Radovid as the new head of Redanian Intelligence.

Of course, people who are familiar with CD Projekt Red's "The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings" and "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" might suspect that the carefree prince has plenty more depth than meets the eye. After all, the game's take on Radovid is a far less hirsute, but infinitely more cunning character — who, as it happens, is a king in his own right. Ruling as Radovid V the Stern, the game version is a harsh and fearsome ruler who's dangerous, intelligent, and heavily implied to be dealing with severe mental health issues. What's more, his relationship with King Vizimir is very different than it seems to be in the Netflix show.