Hocus Pocus 2: Was The Mother Witch Supposed To Be Thora Birch's Dani?

Disney gave fans a spooky treat in 2022 with the release of "Hocus Pocus 2" on Disney+. The film not only introduced audiences to plenty of new faces but also brought back plenty of original characters from the 1993 cult classic. However, while the plucky Dani Dennison (Thora Birch) was not one of the names to reappear in the long-awaited follow-up, she lives on in spirit through the newly introduced Witch Mother (Hannah Waddingham).

The Sanderson sisters encounter the Witch Mother as children while escaping into the forbidden woods from the angered townspeople of Salem. Instead of devouring the children, however, the Witch Mother senses the sisters' close bond and the fear they bring to the outsiders of their town. She gifts them with the "Manual of Witchcraft and Alchemy" while advising them to avoid using the all-powerful witch spell. It is also discovered that the character once had a tight-knit coven similar to the Sandersons' but has been on her own for some time.

Dani may not be the first character who comes to mind when looking at the Witch Mother, but the two do share some similarities. This mostly comes down to their costuming, as the witch's red, gold, and black attire mirrors Dani's similarly designed costume from the original film. Even if the character is not explicitly meant to be Dani, her appearance can be seen as a fun homage to the character. However, Dani's initial involvement in the sequel was set to be more substantial.