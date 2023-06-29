Netflix's Skull Island: How To Watch The First Full Episode For Free

The newest installment of Legendary's MonsterVerse, "Skull Island," brings the big-screen action of the monster-centric franchise to the small screen for the first time. Set in the 1990s, the show follows an expedition team that finds itself shipwrecked on the titular island, where deadly monsters run amok. The members of the team must use their wits to survive treachery of the monster and human variety, all while coming face-to-face with the land's undisputed ruler, the mighty Kong. For those who may be hesitant to give the series a shot, there's an easy way to watch the first episode in its entirety for free.

The first season of "Skull Island," which consists of eight episodes, is available on Netflix, but the first full episode is also accessible for viewing on YouTube. The episode, titled "Maritime Pilot," introduces the lead characters, Charlie (Nicolas Cantu) and Mike (Darren Barnet) who, while on an ocean hunt alongside their fathers, come across the castaway Annie (Mae Whitman), who warns them of impending dangers. After their ship is attacked by a tentacled monster, they find themselves washed up on a mysterious island, which may give them more than they bargained for.

Viewing the full episode of "Skull Island" on YouTube provides a risk-free option, perfect for those unfamiliar with the MonsterVerse to gauge whether the show is worth their time. And if that's still not enough, the show's creative team ensures that the series has plenty of surprises in store.