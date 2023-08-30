Justified: City Primeval Reckons With Raylan's Legacy & White Privilege

For six seasons, "Justified" was one of the best, if not the best, cop show on television. With four near-perfect seasons and two others that were still very good despite their flaws, it's no wonder that the FX crime drama sits at a stellar 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

While fans were no doubt overjoyed by the news that Timothy Olyphant would be putting that iconic Stetson on one more time for "Justified: City Primeval," FX actually casts a shadow over Raylan Givens' legacy in a unique way by setting the series in Detroit, a city known for its majority Black population. With this in mind, being that the conversation around law enforcement has changed substantially over the last few years due to the Black Lives Matter movement, this sequel series has some murkier waters to wade into as a result.

With Raylan, of course, being a white U.S. Marshall, one of the most interesting things about "Justified: City Primeval" is how it reckons with his legacy and the social changes that have happened since the show wrapped up back in 2015. While the FX show could have easily played it safe by simply alluding to the BLM movement a couple of times, this revival instead decides to go deeper and is especially relevant as a result.