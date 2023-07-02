Whatever Happened To Bello Verde After Shark Tank?

Entrepreneur Joseph Chay failed to nab an investor on "Shark Tank" for his men's custom fit company, Bello Verde, despite his energetic presentation. Thankfully, it seems that Chay has found ways to both maintain his plans while continuing to find new avenues for his company.

Chay's "Shark Tank" appearance managed to boost the company's popularity by a significant margin. In a short period of time, Bello Verde saw its appointment requests increase from only two to three a day to up to 30. Despite their increased success, the company chose to largely abandon its original business model of solely providing custom fittings. While the website continues to advertise its specific process for custom fitting its clients, the team has also expanded to wholesale opportunities, with the aim of providing support to individuals seeking to build their own clothing brands. On top of this, they sell accessories such as belts, shoes, and cufflinks through their sister company Astor and Black. Annual revenue for Bello Verde is estimated to be between $2 and $3 million, with an estimated net worth of $3 million.

Despite these additions, Bello Verde has had a difficult time impressing customers. On Google, its 2.2 rating average based on nine reviews largely stems from their allegedly disappointing customer service and general lack of quality. This and their absence on social media since a Twitter post in 2019 doesn't paint the brightest picture for Bello Verde in recent years. But if his "Shark Tank" appearance proves anything, it's that Chay is not a quitter.