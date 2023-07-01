The Bear: What Is The Tradition Behind The Feast Of The Seven Fishes?

Contains spoilers for Season 2 of "The Bear"

Season 2, Episode 6 of "The Bear" takes the show's kitchen-centered chaos into the Berzatto family home and to an elevated level of mayhem, flashing back about five years to show a tumultuous Christmas Eve dinner hosted by family matriarch Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis). Her guests include her children Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Natalie (Abby Elliott), and Michael (Jon Bernthal), along with more than a dozen friends and family members.

Donna serves oven-roasted branzino (seabass), lobster, and several other meticulously prepared fish and shellfish dishes. Throughout the episode, several guests question the meaning of the traditional feast, and several explanations are offered, although none is ever agreed upon.

The Feast of the Seven Fishes has no roots in Europe and is an exclusively Italian American custom that sprung from Roman Catholic practices of fasting until the evening and abstaining from meat entirely on holy days like Christmas Eve. The count of seven likely came from the figure's prevalence in the Bible, as it marks the number of sacraments and virtues and the day on which God rested after creating the Earth.

The reliance on seafood for sustenance was common in Sicily and Southern Italy, poorer regions of the country from which many Italian American immigrants originated. The specifics of the feast vary from family to family, with many featuring an assortment of shellfish and whole fish menu items such as calamari (squid), scungilli (snails), or pasta with white wine or tomato-based sauces containing shellfish.